Aurora Police Employee Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Aurora Police Employee Tested Positive

An employee tested positive for coronavirus at the Aurora Police Department.

This is the department’s first confirmed case. In a post on their Facebook page, they shared that a member of the department’s supervisory staff wasn’t feeling well on March 17 and went home to seek medical treatment, including a test for COVID-19.

The department was notified by the Kendall County Health Department that the staff member tested positive.

Employee’s Health Improving

The employee is already improving and it’s expected for them to make a full recovery.

“The Aurora Police Department will continue to monitor the health of its workforce and workspaces in all facilities and we will act swiftly should anyone exhibit symptoms of the virus,” officials said in the post.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!