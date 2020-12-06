Aurora Organization Gives Back to Local Food Pantries

Giving Back to Local Food Pantries

Aurora-based organization, Hindu Syawamsevak Sangh, gave back to local food pantries in a big way.

With the help of three other partner groups, the organization collected and donated around 1,500 pounds of food and personal care items. Donations included pasta, coffee, cereal, canned food items, toilet paper, and more.

On Friday, they stopped by the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry and Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry to drop off the donations.

“Sewa Diwali was an initiative to collect food with the Diwali festival and then the whole month of November as the holidays kick in, we wanted to make sure we do our part especially this year with the pandemic, said Nags Rajaram, a Hindu Syawamsevak Sangh volunteer.

Light Over Darkness

Diwali is the largest Hindu festival and represents the victory of light over darkness.

“In this time of COVID-19 where people are struggling with a lot of problems, we want the light to take out all the darkness, all the bad things,” said Hindu Syawamsevak Sangh volunteer, Gauri Railkar

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

