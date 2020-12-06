Aurora Organization Gives Back to Local Food Pantries

Posted on December 6, 2020

Giving Back to Local Food Pantries

Aurora-based organization, Hindu Syawamsevak Sangh, gave back to local food pantries in a big way.

With the help of three other partner groups, the organization collected and donated around 1,500 pounds of food and personal care items. Donations included pasta, coffee, cereal, canned food items, toilet paper, and more.

On Friday, they stopped by the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry and Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry to drop off the donations.

“Sewa Diwali was an initiative to collect food with the Diwali festival and then the whole month of November as the holidays kick in, we wanted to make sure we do our part especially this year with the pandemic, said Nags Rajaram, a Hindu Syawamsevak Sangh volunteer.

Light Over Darkness

Diwali is the largest Hindu festival and represents the victory of light over darkness.

“In this time of COVID-19 where people are struggling with a lot of problems, we want the light to take out all the darkness, all the bad things,” said Hindu Syawamsevak Sangh volunteer, Gauri Railkar

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you! 

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
NEED VIDEO FOR YOUR MARKETING PLAN?

NEED VIDEO FOR YOUR MARKETING PLAN?

NCTV17 offers a wide range of video production services.

cat2array(70) { [0]=> int(13781) [1]=> int(3) [2]=> int(8) [3]=> int(14) [4]=> int(20) [5]=> int(25) [6]=> int(30) [7]=> int(13588) [8]=> int(13759) [9]=> int(15) [10]=> int(21) [11]=> int(26) [12]=> int(39) [13]=> int(60) [14]=> int(62) [15]=> int(11961) [16]=> int(12127) [17]=> int(10) [18]=> int(17) [19]=> int(22) [20]=> int(193) [21]=> int(195) [22]=> int(11111) [23]=> int(12126) [24]=> int(13596) [25]=> int(11) [26]=> int(23) [27]=> int(44) [28]=> int(63) [29]=> int(194) [30]=> int(196) [31]=> int(6957) [32]=> int(12128) [33]=> int(19) [34]=> int(24) [35]=> int(27) [36]=> int(28) [37]=> int(36) [38]=> int(4101) [39]=> int(12129) [40]=> int(13774) [41]=> int(13) [42]=> int(18) [43]=> int(1036) [44]=> int(2663) [45]=> int(7053) [46]=> int(1714) [47]=> int(2657) [48]=> int(6494) [49]=> int(13317) [50]=> int(1233) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1232) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(13773) [56]=> int(501) [57]=> int(33) [58]=> int(6733) [59]=> int(58) [60]=> int(38) [61]=> int(2) [62]=> int(375) [63]=> int(13777) [64]=> int(7) [65]=> int(13760) [66]=> int(13763) [67]=> int(42) [68]=> int(4) [69]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409