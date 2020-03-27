Aurora Mayor and Police Chief Test Positive for COVID-19

Aurora Mayor and Police Chief Test Positive

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a City of Aurora press release.

Both were tested last Saturday after an Aurora police supervisor also tested positive.

“I am not certain when I contracted the virus, but I was able to curb any further community spread by self-quarantining and not going about each day with business as usual, albeit with social distancing,” said the mayor in the press release. “While I’ve experienced some serious flu-like symptoms this week, I’m feeling much better and looking forward to making a full recovery.”

Self-Quarantine

Chief Ziman and her staff began self-quarantining on the morning of March 21 and have continued to lead the police department remotely.

“I am doing well and have continued working utilizing video and conference calling with our team at the Aurora Police Department and at the city every day to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and our department and city operations,” said Chief Ziman. “This is an all hands on deck effort, we’ve taken steps to protect our officers and practice social distancing, but this virus is here and we need everyone’s help to stop the spread.”

Immediate family and staff members of both the mayor and chief have been notified and are taking precautionary measures. The work areas at City Hall and the Aurora Police Department were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected last week.

During the next week or so, both the mayor and police chief will continue to work with the City’s COVID-19 Task Force safely from home.

“We are examples that COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate, and we will continue to use our public platforms to express to everyone in Aurora how critically important it is for each of us to do our part,” said Mayor Irvin. “Follow the science. Follow the rules. Behave as if you already have it. Stay home. Save lives.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.