Aurora Man Sentenced To Five Years For Throwing Explosive Into Naperville Restaurant

An Aurora man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for throwing an explosive device into the Egg Harbor Cafe in Naperville.

What Happened

Diego Vargas, 27, received his sentence at a hearing in a federal court in Chicago today for the incident that took place on June 1, 2020, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Last June Vargas pled guilty to throwing a street pole through the window of the restaurant, then tossing a lit explosive in after it, resulting in two explosions. The restaurant was closed at the time. No one was hurt.

The incident took place following a day of peaceful protests against the police killing of George Floyd that turned into a night of civil unrest.

Other Crimes

Vargas also admitted in a plea agreement to attempting to steal cash from a First Midwest Bank ATM in Aurora the night before the incident. He hit the machine with a bat and a street sign pole in an unsuccessful attempt to get it open.

Vargas had also been accused of causing up to $10,000 in damage to other Naperville businesses and committing theft at a Pandora jewelry store on Main Street that same night, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. According to a report by the Daily Herald, those charges were quashed following his sentencing today.

2020 Vandalism, Looting Reviewed

On June 1, 2020, Naperville police were supported by multiple agencies in response to incidents of looting, vandalism and other acts of violence that occurred in the city’s downtown.

Naperville police estimate that more than 30 downtown businesses and several in other parts of the city faced vandalism and looting between approximately 9 p.m. and midnight when around 250 or 300 people came through.

Law enforcement authorities secured 11 arrests the night of the June 1, 2020, incidents, and Naperville police continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to bring charges against those involved in the crimes committed that night.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!