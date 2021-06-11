Aurora Man Pleads Guilty to Using Explosive Device in Downtown Naperville
June 11, 2021

Aurora Man Pleads Guilty to Using Explosive Device in Downtown Naperville

Aurora Man Pleads Guilty

An Aurora man has pleaded guilty to using an explosive device and throwing it into Egg Harbor Cafe in Downtown Naperville last year, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois.

What Happened?

Diego Vargas, 26, threw a lit explosive device through the window of Egg Harbor Cafe on June 1, 2020. This caused two explosions. He pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of maliciously attempting to damage and destroy a building by means of an explosive device. The charge is punishable by five to 20 years in federal prison.

Vargas also admitted in a plea agreement that he tried to steal cash from an ATM in Aurora the night before. He said he struck the ATM with a baseball bat and a metal pole from a street sign to try and pry it open. The ATM, located in the drive-thru area of a First Midwest Bank in the first block of South Broadway, held more than $50,000.

His sentencing has been set for September 2.

Events of June 1

A peaceful protest was held on June 1. After the demonstration in the afternoon, police say agitators joined the group at night and started creating chaos. Things escalated when an explosion went off in the direction of police. Following these events, incidents of vandalism and looting ensued which caused damage to many businesses in the downtown area.

