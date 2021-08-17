Aurora Man Facing Charges for 2020 Vandalism, Looting in Downtown Naperville

An ongoing Naperville Police Department investigation into the June 1, 2020, vandalism and looting in downtown Naperville has led to an Aurora man being charged.

What Are the Charges?

Diego Vargas, 25, of Aurora, is facing charges for allegedly committing theft at a Pandora jewelry store in the 100 block of South Main Street. He is also charged for allegedly causing between $500 and $10,000 in criminal damage to property for punching and kicking the windows of Beidelman Furniture on the 200 block of South Washington Street.

Other Charges Secured

Currently, Vargas is in federal custody over separate charges stemming from an incident that occurred the same night as the vandalism and looting in downtown Naperville. He allegedly attempted to damage and destroy Egg Harbor Café on the 100 block of Jackson Avenue with an explosive.

2020 Vandalism, Looting Reviewed

On June 1, 2020, Naperville police were supported by multiple agencies in response to incidents of looting, vandalism and other acts of violence that occurred in the city’s downtown.

Naperville police estimate that more than 30 downtown businesses and several in other parts of the city faced vandalism and looting between approximately 9 p.m. and midnight when around 250 or 300 people came through.

Law enforcement authorities secured 11 arrests the night of the June 1, 2020, incidents, and Naperville police continue to work with other law enforcement agencies to bring charges against those involved in the crimes committed that night.

“Our detectives are second to none when it comes to thoroughly investigating a crime and building a solid case,” Interim Chief of Police Jason Arres said in a press release. “This is yet another example of their relentless work paying off. I’m thankful for their hard work, the assistance of our law enforcement partners, and the support of the State’s Attorney’s Office in approving charges.”

The Naperville Police advises members of the public to remember that a charge is an accusation, and a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you.