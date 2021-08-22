Aurora Man Dead After Motorcycle Crashed in Naperville

Aurora Man Motorcycle Crash

An Aurora man died after the motorcycle he was riding on crashed as it crossed over train tracks, according to the Naperville Police Department.

On Saturday at around 5:46 p.m., the Naperville Police Department and Naperville Fire Department headed to the site of the crash at 91st Street and Normantown Road. The incident was a single vehicle crash, a motorcycle with two riders. 27-year-old Jaelen Morain was pronounced dead on the scene. The other rider was taken to a local hospital by the Naperville Fire Department with “apparent minor injuries,” according to a press release.

What Happened?

The initial police investigation shows that the motorcycle, a 2005 blue Yamaha, was traveling eastbound on Hafenrichter Road at a high speed. When the motorcycle crossed over the train tracks, it lost control. Morain and the other person were thrown from the motorcycle. When police arrived, b0th riders were in a field south of the intersection of 91st Street and Normantown Road.

Traffic Crash Reconstruction Specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Hafenrichter Road between 91st Street and Union Mill Drive was closed while the crash was under investigation. The roadway was reopened at around 11:45 p.m.

Ongoing Investigation

The crash investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.