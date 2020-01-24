Aurora Celebrates MLK Day with Annual Ceremony

Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony

The city of Aurora had their very own Martin Luther King Junior celebration on Monday.

The large crowd at Waubonsie Valley High School’s auditorium was treated to multiple musical performances by local students at the 35th annual MLK Ceremony.

Some District 204 students also received a special award from Mayor Richard Irvin for their volunteer work in the community.

Keynote Speakers

The event had two keynote speakers – White House Correspondent April Ryan and Grammy-Award winner Pastor Smokie Norful.

Both of them reminded the public of Dr. King’s hard work and urged them to follow in his footsteps.

They ended the celebration by singing happy birthday to Dr. King.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

