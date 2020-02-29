Aurora Avenue Closed for the Next Four Hours

Posted on February 29, 2020

Aurora Avenue Closed

Aurora Avenue between River Road and West Street will be closed to traffic for approximately the next four hours.

Earlier today there was a traffic accident in the area of Aurora Avenue and Berry Drive where the vehicle struck a traffic light signal pole.

Crews Working

The City of Naperville Public Works crews are working on utility pole repairs. Travelers are asked to use Oswego Road or Jefferson Avenue as alternate routes.

The Naperville Police Department is investigating the accident.

