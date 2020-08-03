Aurora 4-Year-Old to be Featured on NYC Jumbotron

Aurora Resident Featured on NYC Jumbotron

4-year-old Charlie Robertson’s photo will be one of 500 to be featured in the National Down Syndrome Society’s annual Times Square Video Presentation.

“The National Down Syndrome Society is one of the biggest organizations in the country. So this is a pretty big deal. We’re really excited to be a part of it,” said Charlie’s mother, Lindsay Robertson.

The video presentation features children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all over the nation. The families and individuals chosen usually travel to New York City to see their photos on the big screen, but some won’t be able to do that this year due to COVID-19.

Virtual Presentation This Year

One exciting aspect is usually being able to meet individuals who are all there for the same reason.

“They’re just meeting others from the Down syndrome community for the first time,” said Lindsay. “You get to see your picture up on the jumbotron, but you also get to meet others in the community. Maybe next year everything will go back to normal.”

Because they won’t be able to see it in person, the Robertsons will watch the presentation via livestream. Though that’s the case, the family is still excited.

“I’ve already told her grandparents, family. Everybody knows,” said Lindsay. “I mean this is a pretty cool opportunity. There’s only so many picks and I know there’s thousands of submissions. I think it’s going to be really cool for Charlie to see herself up there on the website and jumbotron.”

The video display will light up Times Square on September 12. The photo of Charlie that was chosen is the one featured above with her shirt “Doing Charlie Things.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

photo credit: Lindsay Robertson

