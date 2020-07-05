AtWater Fourth of July Celebrations

Fourth of July Celebrations

The AtWater subdivision in Naperville held their first annual Fourth of July Celebrations with a drive-thru for healthcare workers, chalk art, and home decorations.

“Our theme was to bring people together. We are 340 houses in this community and we call this one family of 340 members,” said Ravinder Prasad, vice president of the AtWater Homeowners Association.

Honoring Healthcare Workers

“We also want to show our gesture of love and respect and honor the healthcare professionals because they are the ones who are the heroes this year I would say with the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be cheering up our healthcare professionals. We will be seeing the chalk and chalk artwork which is on the driveways and the decorations of all the homes we’ve decorated.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

