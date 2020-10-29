Athletic Activities Suspended on North Central College Campus

Due to a significant increase in positive cases North Central College’s Athletic Department has decided to suspend all athletic activities until November 6, effective immediately.

Message from VP of Athletics

Vice President for Enrollment Management and Athletics Marty Sauer released a statement on behalf of the Athletic Department on the college’s website:

Since early August, our athletic department has been engaged in tireless efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 while also creating an environment for our student-athletes to participate in practices, conditioning, and other team activities. The health and safety of our student-athletes has been our top priority.

Sports Training, Not Competing

No interscholastic athletic events have taken place since the spring, but athletic teams have been permitted to train, practice and scrimmage with students residing on campus. The level of activity depends on the sports, but all will be put on pause until the College can reassess at a later date.

“During this time, the athletics department will implement additional mitigation measures, including further expansion of COVID testing, a deep cleaning and sanitation of our athletics facilities, and will reinforce with our student-athletes, coaches and staff the importance of compliance with regard to the College’s policies, procedures, and guidelines both on and off campus. The athletic facilities will remain open, and members of the campus community are reminded to follow all health and safety protocols.”

Campus Cases of COVID-19

According to the college’s website, there have been 67 COVID-19 positive cases on campus. This reflects state and nation-wide trends that show a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Region 7 of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, currently has a 9.8 positivity rate, with that figure rising for 6 consecutive days. Region 8 which includes DuPage and Kane counties is at 9.6.

Naperville itself at last count had 320 active cases, the highest amount recorded by the city since the pandemic began.

