ASEZ Volunteers Deliver Care Packages to Local First Responders

Care Packages for Local First Responders

A group of university students stopped by the Naperville Police and Fire Departments to give back to local first responders.

The group of four from ASEZ, or Save the Earth from A to Z, wanted to spread some positivity to frontline workers.

The volunteers brought in COVID-19 care packages with essential items like hand sanitizer, and even added a personal touch.

“We put hand-written cards in there that we wrote ourselves with a deep message of appreciation so they can really feel how much we appreciate them and how sincere and genuine – we really want to touch their hearts with that,” said Tiffany Larocque, an ASEZ representative.

Ringing in Their Good Deed

Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis accepted the donations with Mayor Steve Chirico in attendance as well.

And to show his appreciation, Chief Puknaitis allowed the young volunteers to ring in their good deed with the bell at the fire department.

“There’s so much chaos and so much sadness in the world. So just this kind act and message of love we hope that it can really touch their hearts,” said ASEZ representative Rebecca Ashbacher. “[To] resonate with them and comfort them,” added Larocque.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.