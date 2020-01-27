Armed Robbery At Naperville Gas Station

Naperville police report that an armed robbery took place this morning at around 3:20 a.m. at a gas station in the 3000 block of 111th Street.

What Happened:

According to a police press release, three men entered the gas station, displayed a handgun to the clerk, and then robbed the business of cash and tobacco products. No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspects fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, heading north on Route 59. Officers spotted the vehicle, but lost it as it headed eastbound on I-88.

Suspects’ Description:

The suspects are described as three Hispanic males of unknown ages. Two were approximately 5’6” and 150 pounds, wearing dark clothing and gloves. The third was about 5’6” and 200 pounds, also wearing dark clothing and gloves.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

Comply If Confronted:

Police remind the public that if ever confronted by an armed assailant, comply with their demands. Do not do anything that might put your safety in further jeopardy.