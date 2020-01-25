Armed Robbery Naperville

Armed Robbery – 1900 Block of Brookdale Road

At approximately 12:25 a.m. Naperville Police Department officers responded to the 1900 block of Brookdale Road for the report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. It was reported two offenders had entered the gas station, each displayed a handgun, stole an undisclosed amount of currency and cigarettes, and then fled the area in a black colored sedan. No one was injured during this incident.

Description for Armed Robbery

Suspect #1, male, 5’06”, slender build, mustache, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and boots.

Suspect #2, male, 5’06”, medium build, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

Ongoing Investigation

If anyone has information regarding these crimes, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.