32 Applicants Look to Fill Vacant District 203 Board Seat

According to Naperville School District 203, 32 people have applied in hopes of gaining the seat on the Naperville School District 203 board of education left vacant when former board member Janet Yang Rohr resigned in January.

Applicants Looking to Fill Seat

Amanda McMillen, Christi Helm, and Thomas Andrew Binkowski are three who have submitted their applications and are also on the ballot for the April 6 school board election.

The other applicants are Jennifer Rado, Richard Kolasa, Nisha Kakodkar, Deepak Kumar, Neal Alexander, Joanna Cook, Kathy Zhang, Melinda Wong, Joe Cranston, Alice James, Tracey Gorrell, Heidijo Elyea, Troy Golden, Diana Torres-Hawken, Anthony Casey, Chris Forte, Amanda Mullarky, Jason Feller, Tamkin Anwar, Joe Wanner, Jeffrey Walker, Jon Ruberts, Kelly Miksa, Laura Zeman, Steven Cieckiewicz, Gus Kartsonas, Kendra Panek, Kay Burdi, and Rajan Barad.

Why Did Yang Rohr Resign?

At the February 1 board of education meeting, board president Kristin Fitzgerald said the group plans to begin interviewing applicants the week of February 8 and hope to appoint a new member at the March 1 board meeting.

Yang Rohr resigned from her position as a District 203 board member on January 12 ahead of being sworn in to the Illinois House representing the 41st District on January 13.

Yang Rohr was first appointed in 2017 to fill a vacant spot when then board member, Mike Jaensch, resigned to move out of state for work.

The new person appointed will serve the unexpired amount of Yang Rohr’s term and then the seat will be up for election in 2023.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!