Apartment Fire Results in One Death

Posted on February 22, 2020

Apartment Fire, One Dead

The Naperville Fire Department responded to a call about a residential fire, which resulted in one death.

At 8:51 a.m. this morning, the fire department received a call from a resident who said she could hear a fire alarm going off from an apartment building on the 0-100 block of Olympus Drive. When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible from the first floor and they put out the fire in the bedroom.

Officials say the victim was the only one in the unit and was found dead inside the apartment.

Accidental Fire

According to the Naperville Police Department, the fire was accidental and the cause of the fire and death are under investigation.

All the other apartments in the building were not affected and will not displace anyone, according to the fire department.

