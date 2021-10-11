Apartment Fire At Naperville Complex

One firefighter was injured Monday morning at a Naperville apartment fire. The Naperville Fire Department responded to a 16-unit apartment complex on the 2900 block of Kilburne Lane around 9:45 a.m.

A Naperville shift commander said there was heavy fire showing from the garage of the two-story complex. Firefighters also determined all occupants had evacuated the building prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Department Response

The department called for additional resources due to the size of the structure and high amount of fire. They deployed a hose line to the garage and did a primary search of the apartment complex, before deploying a second hose line to the interior structure and completing a secondary search.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes of the department’s arrival.

Three engines, two ladder trucks, one heavy rescue squad, two ambulances, one incident commander, and one safety officer were called in to help. Additional crews helped by establishing a water supply, ventilating smoke out of the building, and searching for hidden fire throughout the complex. They also conducted salvage and overhaul activities to limit further damage to the property and contents of the affected units.

The unit primarily involved in the fire and one other unit were declared uninhabitable due to smoke and fire damage. Occupants were able to return to the 14 remaining units.

One firefighter sustained a minor injury on scene. No injuries to citizens were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Naperville Fire Investigation Team.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Flanagan reports.

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!