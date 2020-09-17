Animal Shelters Filling Back Up After Adoption Surge

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic many animal shelters had empty cages, with an uptick in animals being adopted and fostered, as a result of people spending more time at home.

“Well at the start of the pandemic we were concerned about having a lot of surrenders, people were loosing their jobs and possibly not being able to afford their animals. That didn’t materialize we did not have a lot of surrenders, in fact we received an awful lot of calls from people that were at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic that they were looking to foster animals,” said Brian Krajewski, Chairman of DuPage County Animal Services Committee.

Animals Need Adopting

But now, shelters like DuPage County Animal Services and the Naperville Area Humane Society are filling back up with animals that still need a forever home.

“This is Bart, he is a two month old kitten that was dropped off here at animal services and so he is up for adoption, Bart is looking for his forever home right Bart? You’re kind of cute too, so I’m sure that he’s not gonna be here too long,” said Krajewski

DuPage County Animal Services has plenty of kittens like Bart this time of year, as well as senior cats, dogs, rabbits and even a trio of ducks: Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward.

How to Help Stop Separation Anxiety

But before making the choice to adopt, both shelters encourage potential pet owners consider how separation anxiety can affect an animal, as owners go back to work or school.

“Obviously the animals, the dogs/cats have been very happy that we’ve been home a lot more but I think it’s also important to remember they need their alone time as well. This will not be forever so they need to get used to being alone so, it is very important to make sure you do leave your animal a little bit so they do get used to it when you go back to work or school full time that they aren’t shocked, you know? When you’re gone all day,” said JoAnn Schaeffer, Training/Behavioral & Foster Program Manager at The Naperville Area Humane Society.

The new animals have been coming in at a normal rate, a routine refilling from when the shelters were low at the begging of the pandemic. And these animals, like Miller, are excitedly waiting for their forever home.

“He’s a really sweet dog, he’s a senior, he’s seven years old but he’s still very very playful and enjoys his walks.” said Schaeffer

Naperville News 17’s Ryan Skryd reports

