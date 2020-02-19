Anderson’s Bookshop Brings Jim Carrey to Tivoli

Anderson’s Bookshop is bringing acclaimed actor, comedian, and artist Jim Carrey to the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove.

He’ll be taking the stage on May 12 at 7 p.m. to promote his real-life inspired novel, Memoirs and Misinformation, along with co-writer Dana Vachon.

The night will feature a book talk, moderated conversation, and question and answer session. Afterward, a Jim Carrey film yet to be announced will be shown.

Tickets include admittance to the presentation and an unsigned copy of the book. There will be no book signing opportunities or photo ops with the authors at the event.

Tickets are available through the Anderson’s Bookshop website.