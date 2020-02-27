Amazon Plans Grocery Store For South Naperville

The Chicago Tribune reports that Amazon has filed a liquor license application with the City of Naperville, with the intent of opening a grocery store on the south side of town.

The store would be in the former Dominick’s building on the corner of Route 59 and 95th Street, at 3116 S. Route 59. As per the Tribune, Amazon LLC has requested a Class D liquor license to allow them to sell package goods.

There has been much speculation about the online retailer opening a store in that spot, next to the newly opened L.A. Fitness workout facility. This is the first confirmation that plans are in the works. No details about a store name or opening date have been released.

The Tribune noted that according to the Naperville Building Department, the store will be more than 30,000 square feet.

