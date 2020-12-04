Amazon Fresh Open Soon | NPD Responds to Shots Fired | Bubble Bash

Posted on December 4, 2020

Amazon Fresh Open Soon

Naperville’s new Amazon Fresh store will open to the public on December 10. The 35,000 square foot grocery store at 3116 South Route 59 will offer high-tech shopping options, such as an Amazon Dash Cart that automatically senses items inside and allows shoppers to bypass the checkout line. It will also have Alexa kiosks to help find items in the store, and order ahead options through the Amazon app. The store will carry a combination of national, local, and regional brands, along with fresh selections prepared on a daily basis.

NPD Responds to Shots Fired

Yesterday Naperville police responded to a report of gunshots fired on the 2500 block of Versailles Avenue, around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings, bullets holes in a residence, and a car hit by gunfire. There were no injuries and there is no information about a suspect at this time. Police say the incident was isolated to this location and is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 630-420-6666.

Oberweis Files for Discovery Recount

Republican Jim Oberweis has filed a discovery recount for the 14th Congressional District seat against Democrat incumbent Lauren Underwood. According to ABC, Oberweis said this could allow his campaign to see if final results might change. Underwood’s office issued a statement saying “the votes in this race have been counted and Mr. Oberweis lost. As he has acknowledged, a discovery recount cannot change the outcome of this election.”

Bubble Bash

This year’s annual New Year’s Eve Bubble Bash at the DuPage Children’s Museum will have a new look. Instead of celebrating in-person, the museum is offering Bubble Bash in a Box for families to celebrate at home. The box will include festive activities, access to digital content with how-to arts videos, virtual musical performances, a countdown with the museum, and more. Boxes are on sale now and for an additional $15, families can donate a box to a child in an underserved community.

