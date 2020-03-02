alixandra collections

Alixandra Collections Closing Downtown Naperville Location

Posted on March 2, 2020

Alixandra Collections is closing their downtown Naperville location.

A store associate said the clothing and accessory shop is leaving their 218 S. Main Street location, which they’ve occupied for six years, and will not renew their lease. They are looking for other possible locations in Naperville to relocate.

Currently the store is offering 50% off select items at their Naperville location.

Alixandra Collections has nine other locations across three states.

