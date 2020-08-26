Alive Center

Alive Center To Open for E-Learning Middle Schoolers

Posted on August 26, 2020

As Naperville Community Unit School District 203 prepares to start the year with remote learning, the Alive Center is stepping up to provide middle school students whose parents may need to work with a safe space to learn.

E-Learning Spaces

The Alive Center is opening up an e-learning space where middle school students can focus on school work in an adult-supervised area.

“We saw a need for our junior high students to have a place where they could participate in e-learning with access to resources while their parents worked,” said District 203’s Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Stephanie Posey via a press release. “We are thankful for our partnership with the Alive Center and will provide technical support, as well as a Naperville 203 liaison to support our junior high learners.”

The e-learning space is open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. and punch cards are available for purchase for one day, five days, 10 days, 20 days, and 40 days.

What They Offer

According to a press release, the space provides:

  • supervision for e-learning during school hours
  • safety guidelines are followed, limited capacity to ensure social distancing, and masks required for everyone at the Center
  • lunch available for delivery (fee may apply)
  • transportation available by Tuk Tuk of Naperville to/from Alive (fee may apply)
  • wi-fi
  • printers

Alive is also continuing its regular programming, including free after school drop-ins for grades 6-12. More information is available on the Alive Center website.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

 

