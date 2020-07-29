Alive Center Hires Latina To Help With Its Spanish Speaking Community

Story In Spanish

El Alive Center, conocido por proporcionar a los niños un espacio colaborativo y enriquecedor, ha contratado a una Latina para dirigir horarios después del programa escolar para jóvenes de 6-12 grado.

Adilene Rubio, una nativa de Aurora, se siente honrada por la oportunidad y está entusiasmada por lo que vendrá.

“Estoy muy feliz de estar aquí en Naperville”, dijo Rubio. “Ser una mujer Latina, que habla español y puede conectarse con mi comunidad me hace muy feliz. Estoy realmente emocionado de ver lo que nos depara el futuro.”

Aunque Naperville no tiene la comunidad Latina más grande, representa aproximadamente 6% de su población. Rubio dice que es importante que las familias Latinas tengan alguien con quien puedan hablar Espanol.

“La posibilidad de hablar con los padres, darles recorridos por el espacio en español me hace sentir realmente conectado con ellos”, dijo Rubio. “Y me imagino que para las familias es un gran alivio que haya alguien que hable español donde les va a confiar a sus hijos”.

Naperville será el punto de partida para Rubio, ya que ella y el Alive Center tienen sus ojos puestos en proyectos más grandes. Ella tendrá la tarea de cultivar un Alive Center más pequeño en Aurora.

“Se sentirá genial poder ayudar a los niños y adolescentes en Aurora”, dijo Rubio. “Nací y crecí en Aurora. Entonces, para que haya una organización que ayude a los niños a ser más fuertes y con más oportunidades para convertirse en líderes que me apasionen y me hagan sentir que estoy ayudando a mi comunidad “.

Rubio dijo que su sueño de abrir un Alive Center en Aurora se hará realidad el próximo año.

Los informes de Christian Canizal de Naperville News 17.

Story In English

The Alive Center, known for providing kids and teens with a collaborative and empowering space, has hired a Latin woman to help lead their after school program for grades 6-12.

Adeline Rubio, an Aurora Native, is humbled by the opportunity and excited for what’s to come.

“I’m really happy to be here in Naperville,” said Rubio. “Being a Latin woman, who speaks Spanish and can connect with my community makes me really happy. I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”

Although Naperville doesn’t have the biggest Latin community it does make up about 6% of its population. Rubio says it’s important for Latin families to have someone they can speak with in Spanish.

“The possibility of speaking with parents, giving them tours of the space in Spanish makes me feel really connected with them,” said Rubio. “And I would imagine for the families it’s a great feeling there’s someone who speaks Spanish in a place where their kids will be.”

Naperville will be the starting point for Rubio as she and the Alive Center have their eyes set on bigger things. She will be tasked with growing a smaller Alive Center space in Aurora.

“It’s going to feel great to be able to help out the youth in Aurora,” said Rubio. “I was born and raised in Aurora. So for there to be an organization that will help kids become more strong, and more opportunities for the to become leaders that gives me passion and makes me feel like I’m helping my community.”

Rubio said her dream of opening an Alive Center in Aurora will come true next year.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

