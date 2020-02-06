AIR Aerial Fitness Might Be Coming To Downtown Naperville

At the latest planning and zoning commission meeting the group approved AIR Aerial Fitness, a boutique gym that incorporates hammocks as part of some of their workouts.

More About The Gym

The unique aspect of using a hammock during a workout allows for a person to use their body weight for resistance in the high intensity interval training.

“So AIR is a franchise and it’s a completely different concept than some of the concepts in the area,” said Naperville’s potential AIR Aerial owner Amie Langus. “You do get that suspension in mid air you get the decompression of the spine, along with a full body workout in 50-minutes.”

AIR does offer beginner classes for those not yet acquainted with being, no pun intended, in the air.

Difficult Location

The location of the boutique gym would be 236 S. Washington Street. But it’s not visible from the street, and gets little pedestrian traffic, which is why P&Z commissioners approved a zoning variance that would allow the gym to occupy the space typically designated for retail businesses.

“Retail spaces have historically struggled at this tenant space, and the property owner has trouble attracting viable tenants long term,” said Naperville’s Community Planner Scott Williams.

Over the last couple of years neighbors of the location say there have been an abundance of businesses in and out of the location’s doors. A resale boutique store, a bridal shop, and a non-profit art store, which was only open two months have all gone out of business.

The lack of foot traffic and no roads, plus an alleyway primarily used for unloading cargo, have been a problem for the space.

AIR Could Be A Great Fit For The Area

But, commissioners and Langus feel air aerial fitness could be the right add for the challenging spot.

“Our business is very destination based, and I think that’s why this location is truly a great fit for both the owners of the space and for us,” said Langus. “The parking is just so convenient and literally every other space we looked at in downtown Naperville was going to be a challenge in that regard.”

AIR Aerial Fitness will now to go to city council for final consideration.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

