After The Storm: Images of Violent Tornado Damage In Naperville

Tornado Damage In Naperville

A violent storm and tornado system ripped through Naperville late Sunday, June 20, damaging homes and injuring residents. Here are some photos of the destruction left in its wake, taken after the storm had passed in the early hours of Monday morning.

City of Naperville asks residents to use the Parkway Tree Service Request Form at www.naperville.il.us/storm-damage to report damage to parkway trees. Tree limbs and debris from trees located on residential property should be placed at the curb.

Volunteering and Donations

Residents should continue to avoid the storm-damaged area at this time. Those who would like to assist with any future opportunities for volunteer clean-up efforts are asked to call (630) 305-5340 to leave their contact information with City staff.

City officials are currently working with the Red Cross to determine what donation and/or volunteer assistance is needed. Additional details will be made available once plans have been finalized.

In the meantime, monetary donations can be made to the Red Cross at www.redcross.org/local/illinois/ways-to-donate.html. Donations of bottled water will be accepted in the front lobby of the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.