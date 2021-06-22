Other Areas of Naperville Hit by Tornado

Lots of Trees Down

The tornado that devastated a Naperville Subdivision Sunday, June 20, damaging homes and injuring residents also downed many trees in a number of other areas, many of which were off of Bailey Road, not far from the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood.

Here are some photos of the downed trees and destruction that crews were cleaning up Tuesday morning and afternoon.

Thornberry Woods Apartments

The Thornberry Woods Apartment Homes is a complex of luxury apartments located less than a mile east of the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood where the tornado caused the most damage. One source told us that eight of the fifteen buildings have been severely damaged, with multiple units within each building no longer habitable. Management could not be reached for comment or confirm any details.