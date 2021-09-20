The Naperville City Council on Tuesday is expected to give consideration to adopting a resolution establishing a process for transferring city property to help facilitate the development of affordable housing for seniors and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in town. Officials are currently eying about 6.1 acres of land located south of 103rd Street and east of Route 59 to help make it happen.

What’s At Issue?

The city has long been working to diversify its housing stock to include more options. A 2020 Housing Needs Assessment performed by the real estate consultant firm, S.B. Friedman, suggests there is inadequate affordable housing in Naperville.

Council Authorities

Council action will determine whether the property is deemed surplus and establish a process to issue a request for a proposal to develop the property.

Officials would also have the authority to increase or decrease the size of the property the city is targeting for the potential development of affordable housing. The city owns approximately 22.1 acres of land south of 103rd Street and east of Route 59, according to council documents.

The city manager would hold the authority to modify or revise the process to facilitate the development of affordable housing. Any action taken, however, to transfer land or terminate the process will also require council approval.

Naper Settlement Funding

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the city could reaffirm its commitment to allocating $1.2 million in funding to Naper Settlement to help pay for the construction of a new gateway entrance. A resolution is on the council agenda giving officials the opportunity to weigh in.

The council is bound by an agreement formed in 2019 to consider allocating funding to Naper Settlement for capital improvements. In July, officials authorized the transfer of $1.2 million to the Naperville Heritage Society for the construction of an agriculture center.

Naper Settlement’s new gateway entrance is expected to open by January 2024.

Naperville News 17’s Megann Horstead reports.

