Aerial Tree Yoga at the Morton Arboretum

Posted on July 25, 2020

Aerial Tree Yoga

People in this class at the Morton Arboretum get the benefits of relaxing with a twist.

“Aerial yoga is a combination of traditional yoga, Pilates, and poses that defy gravity,” said Natalie Schilke, aerial tree yoga instructor at the Morton Arboretum. “We use this soft hammock here that’s made out of silk to support us as our prop for our practice.” 

The Benefits

Aerial tree yoga helps increase flexibility, strengthens and tones your muscles, and allows you to do poses that can’t be done on the mat.

The graceful gazelle, cocoon meditation, and inverting – or being upside down – are some other poses all done as you hang from a tree!

“The arborists here ensure the safety of these oak trees as well as the safety of the visitors attending this class. And they check the branches, make sure they’re stable,” said Schilke.

Connecting to Nature

The hammocks can support up to 3,000 pounds. And the location of the class at the arboretum is an added bonus.

“Because we have this beautiful view and we’re hanging from these amazing oak trees, we get to feel the benefits of being supported and connected to nature,” said Schilke.

Releasing stress… in mid-air.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.

 

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features

Who is creating your video content?

NCTV17 offers video production services.

cat2array(68) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13759) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(11961) [15]=> int(12127) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(11111) [22]=> int(12126) [23]=> int(13596) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(6957) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(4101) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(2663) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(1714) [46]=> int(2657) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(1233) [50]=> int(13595) [51]=> int(54) [52]=> int(1232) [53]=> int(32) [54]=> int(13773) [55]=> int(501) [56]=> int(33) [57]=> int(6733) [58]=> int(58) [59]=> int(38) [60]=> int(2) [61]=> int(375) [62]=> int(7) [63]=> int(13760) [64]=> int(13763) [65]=> int(42) [66]=> int(4) [67]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Behind the Red Circle
  • Business Connection
  • Career Center
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Dine Around Naperville
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • The Moms Network
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • School Scene
  • Seniors Today
  • Sports Story Sunday
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409