Adopt an Animal Campaign at Willowbrook Wildlife Center

The Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County invite the public to help support Willowbrook Wildlife Center by adopting one of its permanently injured resident animals for a year.

Willowbrook provides medical treatment and rehabilitation to more than 9,000 animals each year. This campaign helps provide support for their mission with a personalized touch.

“Adopting an animal will help Willowbrook continue to provide these animals with a good quality of life,” said Tony Martinez, director of community relations at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. “Help us keep providing an enriching environment for Willowbrook’s permanent residents.”

Those interested can view potential animals to adopt on the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s website. They include a bobcat, great horned owl, raccoon, turkey vulture, woodchuck and red-tailed hawk. Contributions will help provide the center’s patients and full-time residents with food, medical care and enrichment.

Different donations come with different benefits, ranging from a digital certificate or plush toy to an animal training session with a wildlife trainer or name placement on an animal exhibit sign for a year.

Willowbrook Wildlife Center is funded through monies from the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and personal donations. It does not receive any state or federal money.

Contributions are tax-deductible.

Photos courtesy of Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

