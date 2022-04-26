ADA-Accessible Kayak, Canoe Launch Installed At Blackwell Forest Preserve

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County has installed an ADA-accessible kayak and canoe launch at Silver Lake in Blackwell Forest Preserve in Warrenville.

Ceremony Celebrates Opening

The district unveiled the addition at a ceremony on Saturday. The new launch is the first permanent one of its kind within the district.

“We’re thrilled to provide a permanent launch that allows individuals of all ages and abilities to launch a kayak without help, making it easier for everyone to enjoy our preserves,” said DuPage Forest Preserve District President Daniel Hebreard in a press release.

About The Launch

A path and concrete sidewalk lead from a nearby parking lot to the launch, which includes a boat slip and transfer platform with handrails. Visitors can obtain a permit to use their own watercraft at the launch, or kayaks and canoes can be rented on site.

Kayaking enthusiast Judy Strassenburg of Wheaton said she was thrilled with the new addition, as she has a hard time getting in and out of a kayak.

“The new launch makes it a much more enjoyable experience,” said Strassenburg, 66. “Kayaking is my favorite thing to do right now.”

The project was completed this past winter at a cost of $75.650, with $15,000 of private donations contributed by The Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County.

Rentals Available

Kayak rentals at Blackwell’s Silver Lake boat launch cost $15 per hour, with canoe and tandem kayak rentals offered at $18 per hour. District hours for rentals are from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends through September 25, as well as on Memorial Day and Labor Day. Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. starting May 31 and running through September 2. Final rentals of the day are at 5:30 p.m.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports.

photo courtesy: Forest Preserve District of DuPage County

