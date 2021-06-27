acts of kindness abound in aftermath of Naperville tornado
« Back to News Features
June 27, 2021

Acts Of Kindness Abound In the Aftermath Of The Naperville Tornado

As Naperville residents began recovery in the aftermath of the EF-3 tornado that swept through town one week ago today, they weren’t alone. Volunteers and do-gooders showed up to make the cleanup a little easier. We were able to capture some of those acts of kindness, which we’ve gathered here.

Elevated Pie Company, a veteran owned and operated mobile wood fired pizza company was out at the scene serving up about 60 free pies to those affected by the storm.

Bike Bald and Little Pops Pizzeria partnered to deliver over 200 meals to Naperville families affected by Sunday’s tornado.

A bagpiper walked through the streets of the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood playing the bagpipes for homeowners and volunteers as they continued to cleanup efforts.


World Mission Society Church of God were on site with water, snacks and cheerful signs to help keep the crews going.
Church of God World Mission Society Acts of Kindess Abound in Aftermath

And the Original Rainbow Cone drove over to give free 5-flavored cones to first responders, cleanup crews and those dealing with damage to their homes.
Kindness in the form of a Rainbow Cone Scoop Rainbow Cone Truck

Many other groups also stepped up to lend a hand early on in the aftermath, with organizations donating clothes and taking collections at other events happening around town to help benefit those impacted by the tornado. If you’d like to keep the good going, the City of Naperville has more information on their website of where there is need, and how you can perform your own act of kindness.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!

LIKE WHAT YOU SEE?

Get daily hometown news and sports delivered to your inbox!

Back to News Features
cat2array(72) { [0]=> int(3) [1]=> int(8) [2]=> int(14) [3]=> int(20) [4]=> int(25) [5]=> int(30) [6]=> int(13588) [7]=> int(13801) [8]=> int(15) [9]=> int(21) [10]=> int(26) [11]=> int(39) [12]=> int(60) [13]=> int(62) [14]=> int(12127) [15]=> int(13781) [16]=> int(10) [17]=> int(17) [18]=> int(22) [19]=> int(193) [20]=> int(195) [21]=> int(12126) [22]=> int(13596) [23]=> int(13759) [24]=> int(11) [25]=> int(23) [26]=> int(44) [27]=> int(63) [28]=> int(194) [29]=> int(196) [30]=> int(11961) [31]=> int(12128) [32]=> int(19) [33]=> int(24) [34]=> int(27) [35]=> int(28) [36]=> int(36) [37]=> int(11111) [38]=> int(12129) [39]=> int(13774) [40]=> int(13) [41]=> int(18) [42]=> int(1036) [43]=> int(6957) [44]=> int(7053) [45]=> int(2657) [46]=> int(4101) [47]=> int(6494) [48]=> int(13317) [49]=> int(13802) [50]=> int(2663) [51]=> int(13595) [52]=> int(54) [53]=> int(1714) [54]=> int(32) [55]=> int(1233) [56]=> int(1232) [57]=> int(13773) [58]=> int(501) [59]=> int(33) [60]=> int(6733) [61]=> int(58) [62]=> int(38) [63]=> int(2) [64]=> int(375) [65]=> int(13777) [66]=> int(7) [67]=> int(13760) [68]=> int(13763) [69]=> int(42) [70]=> int(4) [71]=> int(5) }

Programs List

  • Business Connection
  • College Sports Highlights
  • Community Events
  • Dana Being Dana
  • Documentaries
  • Finding Common Ground
  • Game On!
  • Inside the Chamber
  • Naperville News 17
  • Naperville Notables
  • Naperville Sports Weekly
  • NCTV17 News Update
  • Seniors Today
  • Spotlight
  • The Red Zone

    • Connect

    Contact

    Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

    127 Ambassador Drive, Suite 103
    Naperville, IL 60540

    630.355.2124
    info@nctv17.com

    Location & Hours

    Our EIN is 36-3460409