Acts Of Kindness Abound In the Aftermath Of The Naperville Tornado

As Naperville residents began recovery in the aftermath of the EF-3 tornado that swept through town one week ago today, they weren’t alone. Volunteers and do-gooders showed up to make the cleanup a little easier. We were able to capture some of those acts of kindness, which we’ve gathered here.

Elevated Pie Company, a veteran owned and operated mobile wood fired pizza company was out at the scene serving up about 60 free pies to those affected by the storm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naperville Community TV (@nctv17)

Bike Bald and Little Pops Pizzeria partnered to deliver over 200 meals to Naperville families affected by Sunday’s tornado.

A bagpiper walked through the streets of the Cinnamon Creek neighborhood playing the bagpipes for homeowners and volunteers as they continued to cleanup efforts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naperville Community TV (@nctv17)



World Mission Society Church of God were on site with water, snacks and cheerful signs to help keep the crews going.



And the Original Rainbow Cone drove over to give free 5-flavored cones to first responders, cleanup crews and those dealing with damage to their homes.

Many other groups also stepped up to lend a hand early on in the aftermath, with organizations donating clothes and taking collections at other events happening around town to help benefit those impacted by the tornado. If you’d like to keep the good going, the City of Naperville has more information on their website of where there is need, and how you can perform your own act of kindness.

Naperville News 17’s Kim Pirc reports

If you have a story idea, we want to hear from you!