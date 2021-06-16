Accused Armed Robber In Aurora Also Being Investigated By NPD

A Wheaton man who was arrested in a string of armed robberies in Aurora may also be connected to crimes in Naperville, police say.

Gregory Garner, 27, is facing felony charges, including five counts of armed robbery with a firearm for his alleged connection to several holdups in the City of Aurora during February and March of this year.

“In each incident, Aurora Police detectives responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses, obtained video recordings, forensic evidence, and other key pieces of evidence. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that there had been other armed robberies in Marengo, Downer’s Grove, and Naperville,” said an Aurora Police Department press release.

In an email Michaus Williams the Public Information Officer for the Naperville Police Department said Garner “is being investigated for Naperville robberies and has not been charged yet. Our cases are being reviewed with the States Attorney’s Office.”

Williams added that if Garner is officially charged, the NPD will issue a news release.

The Aurora Police Department press release says Garner is accused of several armed robberies, including holding up the same liquor store two days in a row on February 22 and 23.

“On June 11th, Garner was arrested in Aurora without incident and appear[ed] in Kane County Bond Call on Monday morning,” said the press release.

Aurora Police wish to remind the public that these charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

