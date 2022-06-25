Abortion Rights Protest In Naperville After Supreme Court Ruling

More than a hundred protesters of all ages lined Washington Street in downtown Naperville on Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The protest was organized by the Illinois National Organization for Women, American Association of University Women, the League of Women Voters and the National Council of Jewish Women in Illinois.

“Absolutely Outraged”

Jill Lexier from the National Council of Jewish Women in Illinois was one of the head organizers of the protest. “I’m here today because I’m absolutely outraged by the Supreme Court decision which has rolled back women’s rights and reproductive rights and human rights for 50 years. We had to come out today to show our displeasure and to also be determined to move forward.”

Expected Outcome

The decision had been anticipated after the leaked draft opinion of Justice Samuel Alito published by Politico last month. It overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which established a constitutional right to abortion.

Local legislators including State Senator Laura Ellman and Congressman Bill Foster were present at today’s protests. Foster mentioned this was his second protest of the day, as he was in Washington, D.C. earlier in the afternoon, protesting in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

“The Supreme Court and the United States Senate have to understand that what they have done collectively is not something that has been supported by the vast majority of Americans,” said Foster. “This is not the way it should be.”

“I want to make sure that people in Illinois know that women’s rights in this state are safe,” said Ellman. “This is a war on women and a travesty.”

Illinois Remains “Safe Haven”

The ruling by the Supreme Court means the decision of whether to allow abortions now falls into the hands of the states. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said at a press conference earlier today that Illinois would continue to be a safe haven for those who want an abortion. He added that he plans to call a special session of the General Assembly in the coming weeks to firm up women’s reproductive rights and address any challenges the ruling may bring.

Naperville News 17’s Will Payne reports.

If you have a story idea, send us a newstip.