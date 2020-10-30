A Pint for Kim Halloween Blood Drive

Posted on October 30, 2020

Several months after organizing A Pint for Kim, Kristyn Benedyk, the sister of the late Kim Sandford held a Halloween themed blood drive from their home in Naperville with help from friends and family.

Kim Sandford’s Cancer Battle

Kimberly Sandford was first diagnosed with a rare combination of two different types of cancer in 2012, which then went into remission.

In May 2018, her cancer returned and spread to her bones. The mother of two boys was at Edward hospital in January of this year for treatment and received around 40 blood and plasma transfusions. She passed away on March 3, 2020.

Halloween Blood Drive

Kristyn decorated her house  in the spirit of Halloween with skeletons, inflatable ghosts, and a “Donate Your Blood” banner hanging above the garage. A Versiti mobile unit was parked in front of the house for the day taking blood donations.

The #apintforkim movement has had several blood drives since March to continue to spread awareness of the importance of donating blood. Kim would have turned 50 on October 3rd, so the goal for the blood drive was to get at least 50 donors.

Local company SD Wheel, is donating a set of custom tires and wheels worth $2,000 to one blood donor. All you have to do is donate blood anywhere in the US and post a photo of yourself on Instagram or Facebook by midnight on Halloween and put #apintforkim in the caption and tag SD Wheel. A random winner will be drawn November 1.

There are future plans for mobile blood drives taking place around upcoming holidays.

