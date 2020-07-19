A Night in Paris for Olivia Parker

Surprise for Olivia Parker

12-year-old Olivia Parker was in for a surprise of a lifetime when she got home.

The Naperville subdivision on Gateshead Drive was secretly transformed into Paris for this special girl.

Olivia was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma in 2018, and is currently on her fourth treatment.

“She and her mom were supposed to take a trip to Paris and due to the pandemic were unable to do so. She’s been so brave throughout her fight with cancer that we came up with the idea to bring Paris to her,” said Kelly Bradshaw, a neighbor of the Parkers. “This family deserved to have something this significant brought back to them to try and make what they’re going through a little bit brighter.”

Night in Paris

The day was full of all things French – Paris lights, shops, and boutiques lined the streets.

And what better way to tour the French land than on a horse ride carriage?

“We had hoped to get a break from treatment for a while but it’s been amazing that treatment hasn’t stopped, but neither have our friends and family and neighbors who have all been such a great support,” said Olivia’s mom, AnnaMaria Parker.

Community Support

Olivia was surrounded by the community for the day who all came together to give her a night in Paris.

“I hope they know that this is more than just a fun night,” said AnnaMaria. “It’s a memory that we get to have and when you have a child battling cancer, it’s really what you fight for everyday is to have those memories.”

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.