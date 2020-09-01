A Look at the First Day of School from Home

School from Home

This year, the first day of school certainly looks different.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, District 203 students are starting the school year from home.

“It’s gone more smoothly than I anticipated so far,” said parent Julie Holzhauer. “They were not as excited about the first day of school as they normally would be to see their friends in person, meet their new teacher. But I think all things considered there were not meltdowns, nobody freaked out.”

At the Holzhauer home, they have one junior high student and two in elementary.

All three kids have both live online with their teachers and independent work scheduled for their remote learning.

“I love school, school is one of my favorite places in the whole wide world,” said Elmwood Elementary 5th grader Scarlett Holzhauer. “Doing it from home is a whole different kind of school, but you’re still going and learning and getting to see your teachers and your friends. So I’m still pretty happy I get to do it.”

And while the three older kids are learning at home, 5-year-old Katy will start in-person preschool next week.

“I feel excited because I’m excited to go to my school,” said Katy.

A Benefit to School at Home

Though an adjustment, their dad Ian believes there is a benefit to all of these changes.

“Online learning is kind of teaching them how the business world is going to work,” said Ian. “I don’t think things are ever going to change back for work.”

Appreciating Teachers

And the family recognizes the hard work teachers have been putting in.

“Thanks to our teachers because this is an adjustment for us, but for them they’ve got 20 plus kids to keep track of,” said Ian.

District 203 will reevaluate their decision for complete online learning every six weeks.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.