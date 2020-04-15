A Difficult Time for Those Struggling With Substance Abuse

Struggle With Substance Abuse

While some are coping well with the “Stay at Home” order, for others it may be a struggle.

Whether it’s losing their job, working less hours, or being stressed overall from the coronavirus pandemic, this can be a challenging time for those recovering from substance abuse.

“People are drinking more and using alcohol more and that is going to create more social problems,” said Char Scott, president of the Riverwalk Counseling Center.

Helping Virtually

Scott said they’ve been receiving more calls. Her team is helping their clients by using Telehealth services like using Zoom for therapy sessions.

“All practitioners, we’re trying to figure out a way to open the doors so people can get some help even if it’s just in the moment,” said Scott. “Like ‘I just need someone to talk to.’ Because that is the most important thing, to talk about how you’re feeling and then you don’t have to act it out.”

Zoom is also used for their substance abuse intensive outpatient program, meeting three times a week to check in with clients and provide education like relapse prevention.

The counseling center is still accepting new clients. They also set up a phone support line, Riverwalk Cares.

The number is 331-472-9475.

Other Resources

Another resource is the free, statewide text line, Call4Calm, that Governor J.B. Pritzker recently launched for residents experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.

Scott said there’s still support online, including AA meetings which are open to everyone and can be found on aa.org.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.