A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter Completes Renovations

A.D.O.P.T. Pet Shelter in Naperville has recently undergone renovations, sporting new spaces for its four-legged friends. According to Aleksa Martinovich, Volunteer Coordinator at A.D.O.P.T., the facility now has the perfect arrangement to take care of the 70 cats and dogs who are waiting for their forever homes.

Aleksa: “Prior to this being done, we had some of the cats with more difficult personalities were in cages and now we are very lucky to have everyone in community rooms so that they don’t have to be confined to a cage. We also had our dog kennels re-done inside so that they all have more room and are a little bit less stressed because they have more space. And our outdoor kennels were just re-done to have turf and new fencing installed. We probably have 60-70 (animals) in our system currently. We do have some pregnant mama-cats so that number will probably go up soon.”

All of the animals in A.D.O.P.T live an active lifestyle. Martinovich and the rest of the volunteer staff keep them mentally and physically sharp through games in the new fenced area and long walks.

Aleksa: “So we give them a lot of outdoor time. They go out probably five or six times a day. We do have pools, little kiddy pools, for the dogs when it’s hot like it is today so they can play in there and cool off. We use a lot of different enrichment feeders. These are puzzles toys to help them tune into their hunting instinct and really use their brain to get the food.”

A.D.O.P.T is always looking for more volunteers to help take care of the animals, as there is a particular need now, with so many in house. Anyone 18 years or older can register. For Martinovich, the choice to begin as a volunteer four years ago is a decision she looks back on with great fondness, as she’s since played a vital role in the lives of adopted animals.

Aleksa: “It’s the most rewarding thing ever, to match an animal with a family and know that they’re going to be loved for the rest of their life and that family is going to receive that love for the rest of their pet’s life as well. It’s the whole purpose of being here, to see that happen, so it means everything.”

For Naperville News 17, I’m Will Payne.