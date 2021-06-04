95th Street Farmers Market Is Back

Opening day for the 95th Street Farmers Market was today, and featured 15 vendors and a food truck.

What Can Community Members Expect?

“We always have a couple of produce vendors,” said Angelique Harshman, the 95th Street Farmers Market manager. “We have a variety of people who are offering food. This is kind of the first of that after COVID. These [offerings] are by local farmers that are in the area. We’ve got some businesses that sell soy candles, different types of bath oils and products. We do have a vendor that sells all sorts of different kind of dips. And somebody who also is selling seafood, and a grower of plants. You can come and get a hanging basket for your yard, and lots of baked goods.”

The market is held in the parking lot of the 95th Street Library. State health guidelines are in place for the event.

“Restrictions or non-restrictions say that we don’t have to have masks if we’re fully vaccinated, so that really exciting for people to get outside,” said Harshman. “This is, I believe the fourth year that the markets have been running, and it did run last year, [but] just more restrictions for folks. It’s really nice to be back where people kind of engage a little bit more and chat and not kind of have to take their stuff and run.”

Visit to The Library

The 95th Street Farmers Market is a collaborative effort between the Naperville Park District and the Naperville Public Library.

“When we’re here we just like to be engaged with the community, especially with children” said Erin Shinneman Children’s Services Librarian. “The children’s department, we want to promote our summer reading program that started June 1, it goes to August 15. [We want] to be just a friendly face.”

95th Street Farmers Market Schedule

The market will be a weekly event, running all through the summer.

“We’re going every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. here at the 95th Street Public Library Parking lot, and [we’ll go] through September 30,” said Harshman.

To learn more, and to see what vendors are participating, you can visit the park district’s website.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

