9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Dan Shanower Memorial

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

The Exchange Club of Naperville held a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the Commander Dan Shanower Memorial.

“Thousands of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, and innocent children were murdered by evil forces,” said organizer of the ceremony Marty Walker. “Today we mourn for all the lives lost.”

Commander Dan Shanower

Naperville native and navy officer, commander Dan Shanower died at his post in the Pentagon on September 11.

He was honored at the ceremony with a wreath, presented by his niece Stephanie Shanower, Naperville police officer of the year, and the Naperville firefighter of the year.

Other speakers included Naperville Police Department Chief Bob Marshall, Naperville Fire Department Chief Mark Puknaitis, and the city’s mayor.

“Let this year’s 9/11 ceremony renew the promise that we all share to care for one another, to care for our country, and to never forget the day that changed all of our lives,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico.

Performances

The Naperville Municipal Band was also a part of the remembrance. “God Bless America,” “This Land is Your Land,” and the National Anthem were also performed at the ceremony.

Memorial

Naperville was among the first American cities to erect a memorial of the events of September 11, 2001. The Commander Dan Shanower Memorial was placed and dedicated to the commander on September 11, 2003.

Naperville News 17’s Aysha Ashley Househ reports.