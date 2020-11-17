360 youth services governor's subcommittee

360 Youth Services Executive Director Named to Governor’s Subcommittee

Posted on November 17, 2020

360 Youth Service’s executive director has been named to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Youth Homeless Prevention Subcommittee.

End Youth Homelessness

Carolyn Wahlskog, LCSW will be part of the newly formed 15-person subcommittee that will make recommendations on procedures and policies for agencies in Illinois that help youth who are leaving the state’s custody or guardianship.

The group is made up of members of other Illinois agencies and organizations along with four youth who have experienced homelessness firsthand.

The committee’s goal is to help eliminate youth homelessness caused when an individual leaves state systems of care.

“It is important to me to not only make welcoming housing programs but welcoming communities,” Wahlskog said. “It is not enough to run a really great program. We need to lift up youth voice, point out barriers that young people face and be a part of the solution to break down the barriers that prevent young people from being stably housed.”

Other Committees

Wahlskog is also part of the Leadership Committee of both the DuPage and Kane County Continuums of Care, and is chair of the Dupage COC Gaps & Needs Committee. She was named the 2018 National Association of Social Workers-Illinois Chapter Emergency Leader of the Year.

360 Youth Services

At 360 Youth Services, Wahlskog oversees the Cornerstone Group Home for youth in care of DCFS and four Transitional and Rapid Rehousing program serving youth 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness. Her work in serving LGBTQ+ youth helped 360 Youth Services earn the 2020 Innovative Inclusion Seal from the Human Rights Campaign.

Back to News Features
