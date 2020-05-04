30 minute parking limit

30-Minute Parking Limit For Some Areas Of Downtown Naperville

Posted on May 4, 2020

Mayor Steve Chirico has signed an executive order limiting on-street parking in some areas of downtown Naperville to 30 minutes.

Restrictions to Help Curbside Pick-Up

The restrictions were put into place to facilitate better curbside pick-up service for businesses in that area.

Long-term parking is still available in downtown parking lots and garages.

Affected Streets

Streets with affected parking spots are Chicago Avenue from Main Street to Washington Street, Jackson Avenue from Webster Street to Washington Street, Jefferson Avenue from Webster Street to Ellsworth Street, Main Street from Benton Avenue to Jackson Avenue, Van Buren Avenue from Webster Street to Washington Street, Water Street from Webster Street to Main Street and Webster Street from Benton Avenue to Jackson Avenue.

Hours of Enforcement

The 30-minute limit will be enforced from 6 a.m. through 9 p.m., seven days a week.

The order takes effect tomorrow.

Businesses Cleared For Curbside Pick-Up

Governor J.B. Pritzker eased some restrictions for the stay-at-home order as of May 1 – one being allowing retail businesses to fulfill orders via curbside pick-up and delivery.

The Downtown Naperville Alliance has created a page on their website with a running list of businesses offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Each store will let customers know the best spot to pull up to pick-up their order.

Some Mall Stores Also Re-Open

The Fox Valley Mall announced select stores will re-open and offer curbside pickup.

The new order is a welcome change for shoppers and businesses.

