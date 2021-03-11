2021 Native Plant Sales Start Soon

For those looking to give their yards a bit of spring spirit, both DuPage and Will Counties are offering native spring plant sales.

DuPage County Native Plant Sales

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is accepting online and phone orders starting March 15 with a five plant minimum. Customers can then pick up their plants curbside at Mayslake Peabody Estate in Oak Brook on either May 14 or 15. Pickup times are determined by last name.

May 14 A – H 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. I – P 1 – 4 p.m. Q – Z 3 – 6 p.m. May 15 A – M 9 a.m. – Noon N – Z Noon – 3 p.m.

There will be no in-person shopping this season. Proceeds from the sales support education programming at the forest preserve district.

Will County Plant Native Sales

Will County residents can purchase native plants from the Forest Preserve District of Will County online from March 13-May 1. Pickup for those orders will be at Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet, also set for May 14-15.

Additionally, the forest preserve district is offering four different collections of plants to choose from for different sunlight and soil conditions. Customers can add on to these collections with other purchases to curate a the perfect mix of native plants for their yard.

Educational Opportunities

Both forest preserve districts will also offer educational resources regarding native plants. You can find information for DuPage County classes and resources on the same page linked above and Will County information here.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

