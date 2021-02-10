2021 Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled, 5k Virtual

The traditional Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been canceled this year.

This is the second year in a row the event has been canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

West Suburban Irish, the organizers of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade said on their website, “Out of an abundance of concern for the safety of our parade organizers, volunteers, participants, and spectators the West Suburban Irish are not having our traditional Naperville St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday March 13, 2021.”

As of now West Suburban Irish is still planning on hosting the Naperville Irish Fest, which was also canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise opted to turn their traditional St. Paddy’s Day 5K into a virtual one.

“We have teamed up with Downtown Naperville to help promote the event and all registered runners will be registered to win gift cards to Downtown Naperville stores. Runners will be able to log their race time from 3/1/2021 – 3/31/2021. We want to keep the 5K run active for years to come, but more importantly we want to help supporting the stores that make Downtown Naperville great,” the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise said on their website.

Interested runners can sign up now on the Rotary Club of Naperville Sunrise’s website for the St. Paddy’s Day 5k Virtual Run. The top 3 male and female runners will receive awards of $150.00, $100.00, and $50.00 respectively.

The 2021 Sunrise Rotary St. Patty’s Day 5K will benefit the critical COVID-related food, shelter and mental health needs of Naperville area youth. The 5K beneficiaries this year are 360 Youth Services, Teen-Parent Connection and KidsMatter.

Naperville News 17’s Christian Canizal reports.

