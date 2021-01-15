2021 IMUA Scholarship Open for High School Seniors

2021 IMUA Scholarship

The City of Naperville and the Illinois Municipal Utilities Association (IMUA) have partnered up once again to provide the 2021 IMUA Scholarship.

Th annual scholarship program for high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are customers of the Naperville Electric Utility has a dual purpose – to promote and recognize scholastic achievement and to create greater awareness among young adults of the many issues facing consumers and public power municipalities today, according to a city press release.

“Today’s energy providers, including municipally owned and operated utilities, face many economic, environmental and other challenges, which warrant creative and innovative solutions,” said Naperville Electric Utility Director Brian Groth in the press release. “Creating a greater awareness of these issues among tomorrow’s leaders can be the first step in helping to determine effective long-term solutions, both now and into the future.”

Application Process

Each applicant is asked to submit an application and an essay of 500 words or less addressing one of the four utility-related questions. Four winners will be chosen and will receive a $1,000 scholarship from IMUA to use for college tuition.

Applications can be found here.

“Since its inception in 2000, IMUA’s scholarship program has proven to be a very popular and successful program for IMUA, its members and the communities they serve,” said Kevin M. Gaden, president & CEO of IMUA in the press release. “The scholarship program is another example of how municipally owned and operated utility systems can help return value to their communities, while at the same time, provide a measure of financial assistance to students who wish to pursue a college education.”

The deadline for submitting applications and essays is March 12.

If you have a story idea or news tip you want to share, we want to hear from you!