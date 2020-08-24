Tinker Harvey Leadership Award
The Democratic Women of DuPage County (DWDC) held a virtual Women’s Equality Day celebration. A part of the event included awarding the 2020 Tinker Harvey Leadership Award.
“The mission of the Democratic Women of DuPage County is to create a forum for democratic women to work together to promote the ideals of the democratic party and to foster the participation of women in all levels of the democratic party,” said Kim Savage. “In 2015 we created the Kathyrn Tinker Leadership Award to be presented to a strong democratic woman leader who shares in our mission and who continues Tinker’s tradition of being a force for the democratic issues.”
Tinker was the founder of DWDC. According to the group, the award is given annually to a DuPage County Democratic woman who continues Tinker’s tradition of standing up for democratic issues.
2020 Winner
Founder of Unity Partnership, Regina Brent, was this year’s recipient.
“She [Regina] has embodied John Lewis’s advice to create allies not adversaries – her work across the aisle and her work with the police departments in DuPage County as the founder of Unity Partnership, and with her outreach to young people,” said the organization’s corresponding secretary, Diane McGuire.
“Thanks to Kay Page, president of the Democratic Women of DuPage. I want to say thank you to the board members, all the committees, the leadership team,” said Regina Brent. “Thank you for this most beautiful award. I will use this and every time I put a flower, tulip, or rose, I will think about the beauty in you.”
Congratulations to our 2020 Tinker Harvey Award Recipients – Regina Brent – President of Unity Partnership; and Assistant Majority Leader Senator Linda Holmes!
Senator Linda Holmes was the second recipient to receive the award.
In addition to the award presentation, the event included a panel that provided information regarding why the organization believes the Equal Rights Amendment is important and why they hope to see it become law.
