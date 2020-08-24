Tinker Harvey Leadership Award

The Democratic Women of DuPage County (DWDC) held a virtual Women’s Equality Day celebration. A part of the event included awarding the 2020 Tinker Harvey Leadership Award.

“The mission of the Democratic Women of DuPage County is to create a forum for democratic women to work together to promote the ideals of the democratic party and to foster the participation of women in all levels of the democratic party,” said Kim Savage. “In 2015 we created the Kathyrn Tinker Leadership Award to be presented to a strong democratic woman leader who shares in our mission and who continues Tinker’s tradition of being a force for the democratic issues.”

Tinker was the founder of DWDC. According to the group, the award is given annually to a DuPage County Democratic woman who continues Tinker’s tradition of standing up for democratic issues.

2020 Winner

Founder of Unity Partnership, Regina Brent, was this year’s recipient.