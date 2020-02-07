2020 SECA Allocation Approved

Naperville City Council approved the Special Events and Cultural Amenities Commission’s 2020 allocation recommendations with a unanimous vote.

One Change to SECA Allocation

The only change to the grant allocations was to award Century Walk $50,000 to fund a Firemen’s Memorial public art project.

Councilwoman Theresa Sullivan, the council’s SECA liaison, said the organization originally wasn’t awarded a SECA allocation, not because of their value to the community, but because their application is by nature, very vague about what projects they can fund.

Council agreed that Century Walk is a special case and their application process may need to be changed going forward.

Largest Grant Recipients

The largest awards were allocated to The Last Fling at $172,387 and the new Naperville Salute Fourth of July event, at $108,411.

In total, 61 organizations received funding in this year’s allocation for a variety of projects.

How SECA is Funded

All SECA grants are funded by a citywide 1% food and beverage tax.

NCTV17 is partially funded by a SECA grant, and received additional funds for production truck upgrades.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.

