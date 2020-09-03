2020 Census – The Final Push

Naperville still leads the way among cities over 140,000 people in the 2020 census.

Highest Percentage in the Country

The most recent data shows 83.4% of Naperville residents have been counted, the highest rate in the country for cities that size. But there’s still more work to do.

“It’s been estimated that we receive in some way, shape, or form, over $1,800 per person from both the state and the federal government. So that goes an awful long way,” said Mark Rice, the Naperville 2020 Census Complete Count Committee liaison.

Money Left on the Table

Based on current census data, more than 24,500 residents have yet to fill out the census. If each brought in an extra $1,800, that’s more than $44 million left on the table each year until 2030.

State and local officials joined rice for a panel discussion last week to promote one final push for the census, which ends September 30.

“There are so many things that are tied in to this accurate count, it’s so critically important that we get this right because you don’t get any do-overs,” said Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico. “So for the next ten years, we’re stuck with whatever it is.”

Where to Fill Out the 2020 Census

You can fill out the census online at 2020census.gov.

Naperville News 17’s Casey Krajewski reports.